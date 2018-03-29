Witnesses say driver killed by Pasadena officer opened fire during traffic stop

Witnesses say driver killed by Pasadena officer opened fire during traffic stop.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pasadena officer fatally shot a suspect who witnesses say opened fire on him during a traffic stop on Southmore Ave.

The Pasadena Police Department says the officer attempted to pull over the suspect this afternoon after he ran a stop sign.

The suspect did not immediately stop, driving six blocks before coming to a stop in the 400 block of Southmore Avenue at Spooner.

But that is when things escalated, according to Assistant Police Chief Josh Bruegger.

"He gets out of the vehicle, turns partially so he's facing back towards the officer, at one point his hand reaches down, his right hand behind his back, and then he produces a weapon, brings it up, both hands in a shooting stance parallel to the ground, pointing it at the officer," Bruegger said. "The officer immediately starts firing, and strikes the suspect."

Police said the officer fired six times, but do not know whether the suspect actually fired at the officer.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the suspect open fire. The officer was fortunately not injured in all of this.

Pasadena police said the deadly shooting was caught on both dashcam and bodycam, and hope to release those videos sometime tonight.

Bruegger said based on the video, the shooting appears to be justified.

The officer involved is 40 years old and a 13-year veteran of Pasadena PD.

A grand jury will now determine whether officer will face charges.

The suspect has not been identified. Police said his gun was found next to his body at the scene.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Pasadena officer involved in shooting on Southmore
Police say at least one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Pasadena.

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootinginvestigationPasadena
