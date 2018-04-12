Wind and burning pine needles spread fire to 3 homes in NW Harris Co.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while battling three house fires in Prestonwood Forest on Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire that spread to three homes in northwest Harris County.

Firefighters rushed to the Prestonwood Forest subdivision on Thursday afternoon after a fire erupted at one home, and then spread to two others.

According to the Cypress Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at the back of one home, then spread to a second home by the wind.

A third home caught fire when burning pine needles were blown next door by the wind.

We've also learned a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the flames, but the rescuer was treated at the scene.

