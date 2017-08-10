Wife skeptical of timeline in husband's disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The common-law wife of a man who went missing from a Highway 59 overpass says she is skeptical over the timeline her family was given in her husband's disappearance.
Donald Crenshaw hasn't been seen since a co-worker says he vanished from a freeway overpass Monday. The co-worker with Crenshaw at the time said the father of seven children was urinating on the side of the road.
The man claimed Crenshaw was intoxicated, and may have fallen from the overpass.
Police and family members scoured the area after the incident but could not locate the 37-year-old.
Crenshaw's family says the whole thing doesn't add up, especially with convenience store footage surfacing that appears to show the man in the parking lot just 15 minutes before the alleged fall.
"None of it makes sense to me," said Roxanne Barron, Crenshaw's common-law wife. "We have been looking at bayous, everything. We are doing trails. We have been doing everything."
Texas EquuSearch is joining the search as it enters its third day.
