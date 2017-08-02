Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband

BREAKING: Debra Davis, who police say shot and killed her husband, FOUND and in police custody #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3t4Cw9oRyg — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 2, 2017

SEEN HER? HPD looking for Debra Davis, 49. They say she shot her husband...after seeing him w his girlfriend. #abc13 Pls share! pic.twitter.com/HQfUgznqkv — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 2, 2017

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of her common-law husband who was fatally shot in southeast Houston.Debra Davis, 58, surrendered to police who were looking for her after the shooting late Tuesday in the 9400 block of Cathedral Drive.Police say Davis was sitting in a car while confronting her husband Rodney Johnson, 49, outside of a home. She fired a round, hitting Johnson.Johnson was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.Davis left the scene before officers arrived. Police were looking to ask her questions about the incident.Police could not immediately say what led Davis to find Johnson and the other woman.