HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin

EMBED </>More Videos

Wife wanted after husband's fatal shooting in custody (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been charged with murder after the death of her husband who was fatally shot in the groin in southeast Houston.

Debra Davis, 49, surrendered to police who were looking for her after the shooting late Tuesday in the 9400 block of Cathedral Drive.


Police say Davis was sitting in a car while confronting her husband Rodney Johnson outside of a home. She fired a round, hitting Johnson in the groin area.

Johnson was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

Davis left the scene before officers arrived. Police were looking to ask her questions about the incident.



Police could not immediately say what led Davis to find Johnson and the other woman.
EMBED More News Videos

Wife wanted for killing husband found with girlfriend

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story. Follow on-scene reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook for live updates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
deadly shootinghomicide investigationhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Jury: Drunk woman guilty in crash that killed officer
Escaped prisoner allegedly killed asst. warden's stepdaughter
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
Innocent bystander shot and killed In hail of gunfire
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
Heavy storms expected today
Dow crosses 22,000 mark for first time
US launches unarmed ICBM from California in test
Jury: Couple who defamed wedding photog must pay $1M
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Woman jailed in Honduras over 'can safe' to hide valuables
Glitter-filled iPhone cases blamed for skin blisters, burns
Mom desperate to find her son in Japan custody
Show More
Final prisoner caught after peanut butter escape
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
Kathy Griffin has good reason to shave her head
Why one woman shaved a 9-year-old's head
Man arrested after SWAT standoff at SW Houston hotel
More News
Top Video
Mom desperate to find her son in Japan custody
Jury: Couple who defamed wedding photog must pay $1M
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Why one woman shaved a 9-year-old's head
More Video