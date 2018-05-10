WEATHER

May 10, 1999: Severe storms blow out windows in downtown Houston, derail train

EMBED </>More Videos

On May 10, 1999, Severe storms blew out windows in downtown Houston and derailed a train. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A line of severe storms with 60-70 mile per hour winds raced through Houston before dawn on Monday, May 10, 1999.

The severe winds blew out office windows in downtown skyscrapers, raining down computers on the streets below.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted, numerous powerlines were downed, and many rooftops were damaged along the I-10 corridor from Katy to Baytown. In fact, both Taylor High School in Katy and Sterling High School in Baytown sustained roof damage.

A second line of severe storms rumbled through in the late afternoon, knocking 49 railroad cars off their tracks in Galveston County near Santa Fe.

The severe storms in Texas that day caused over $2 million in damages, most of it here in the Houston region.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherstorm damageHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Little more heat, little more humidity
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
ON THIS DATE: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas
More Weather
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing since Tuesday
Warehouse full of pallets burns in NW Harris County
Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet for historic summit on June 12
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Body found in retention pond where teen possibly attacked by alligator
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Show More
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Travis dodges Samica's high heel in funny TV moment
Save money with this Amazon Prime perk
Leave the driving to someone else if you commute to The Woodlands
More News