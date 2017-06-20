TROPICAL STORM CINDY

Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy

Bolivar Peninsula residents planning to ride out Tropical Storm City are worried about some roadways. (KTRK)

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live on Bolivar Peninsula, storms are a way of life. Tourists and locals alike are planning to ride out Tropical Storm Cindy.

Authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula and the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist.



"It's just hurry up and get ready. They really didn't have an eye on the storm, no one really knew what it was going to do other than something is coming," said Captain David Harris, the founder of Bolivar Live, an organization to promote tourism.

Harris will monitor the storms from a multi-camera system to keep tabs on which areas are flooded and may have damage.

"We're mobilizing generators right now to try and do our best to make sure everything stays up during the whole storm," said Harris.

One of the biggest watch areas for residents and TxDOT is SR 87 and SR 124, where even high tide can be enough to cause problems. If the road is flooded and the ferry shuts down, residents have no way out.

TxDOT has placed sand and cement barriers and tarping to keep some water back. An improvement plan to raise the road is in the works, but permits are still being processed and major repairs are not expected to begin until 2018.

"I think our biggest problem is we don't know exactly what's going to happen, so everyone is just straightening up and making sure if something does get called tonight, they can take action," Harris added.

