While some students at Texas A&M University were caught completely off guard by Wednesday's storms, sophomore Ben Garcia says he knew rain was on its way.What Garcia didn't know was a river would suddenly form in the middle of campus on the same day of a big class presentation.Armed with a bike and a rain jacket, Garcia managed to pedal through the floodwaters and make it to class.He also has become the face of the storm that hit College Station, appearing determined to make it across campus on photos and videos posted to social media.The sophomore even shot some video of his own, showing the wake left by his bike.Garcia says he arrived to class, his t-shirt and shorts soaked, only to find his peers dressed in full suits and ties.Perhaps his professor will give him some extra credit for his tenacity.