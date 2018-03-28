WEATHER

Texas A&M student on bike braves knee-deep water to give class presentation

EMBED </>More Videos

Ben Garcia became the face of the flood on the Texas A&M University campus Wednesday after he was caught by multiple cameras riding his bike through knee-deep water just to get to class. (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
While some students at Texas A&M University were caught completely off guard by Wednesday's storms, sophomore Ben Garcia says he knew rain was on its way.

What Garcia didn't know was a river would suddenly form in the middle of campus on the same day of a big class presentation.

Armed with a bike and a rain jacket, Garcia managed to pedal through the floodwaters and make it to class.

He also has become the face of the storm that hit College Station, appearing determined to make it across campus on photos and videos posted to social media.

The sophomore even shot some video of his own, showing the wake left by his bike.

Garcia says he arrived to class, his t-shirt and shorts soaked, only to find his peers dressed in full suits and ties.

Perhaps his professor will give him some extra credit for his tenacity.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathertexas newsfloodingtexas a&m universitycollege studentsbikesmust-see videoCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tracking severe storms taking aim at Houston overnight
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
More Weather
Top Stories
Tracking severe storms taking aim at Houston overnight
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Suspected shooter at large after person shot in the head
Power company charges thousands for empty home
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
Debunked falsehoods and conspiracies about Parkland shooting
Family suing company after child killed by repair van
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Show More
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Musician plays flute during brain stimulation surgery at Memorial Hermann
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
More News
Top Video
Power company charges thousands for empty home
Musician plays flute during brain stimulation surgery at Memorial Hermann
Debunked falsehoods and conspiracies about Parkland shooting
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
More Video