WEATHER

Possible tornado blasts through Sealy, causing major damage

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Storm damage across southeast Texas (1 of 6)

Storm damage reported in Sealy

Storm damage reported in Sealy, Tracy Clemons reports. (KTRK)

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents in Austin County are still dealing with the aftermath of severe storms that caused major damage to homes and and businesses on Tuesday afternoon..

I-10 at Rexville Road was still shut down until early this morning after the storm downed power lines and overturned an 18-wheeler on the highway, just west of Highway 36.

Traffic was backed up for miles behind the closure on both eastbound and westbound lanes as police refused to allow drivers to go backwards to exit the highway.

This morning, all Sealy ISD schools and offices are closed as cleanup continues, according to the district's Facebook page.

VIDEO: Overturned 18-wheeler in Sealy
EMBED More News Videos

Severe storms overturned 18-wheelers in Sealy.

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy winds toppled 18-wheelers and caused damage to building in Sealy.



Centerpoint Energy said about 5,000 homes remained without power around 2:30 a.m.

Power poles were snapped in half by what authorities believe may have been a tornado touching down at Highway 36 and FM 3013, and a roof was blown off of a building in downtown Sealy.

Near the intersection of FM 3013 and FM 3538, the mangled remnants of a small building sat devastated by the storm.

PHOTOS: Storm damage across SE Texas


At the Walmart on 300 Meyer N. Meyer St., heavy winds tossed around large trucks, turning them onto their sides and pushing them into neighboring vehicles.

Unspecified damage was also reported at Sealy High School at 2372 Championship Drive.

Video from Rosenberg shows golf ball-sized hail and rain falling in sheets. The National Weather Service measured 60-70 mile per hour gusts across Fort Bend County. Fort Bend sheriff's deputies are investigating unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in Simonton.

VIDEO: ABC13's Chauncy Glover reports from Fort Bend County
EMBED More News Videos

Storm causes damage in Fort Bend County, Chauncy Glover reports.

VIDEO: Hail in Rosenberg
EMBED More News Videos

Viewer video shows hail falling in Rosenberg.



In the Sienna Plantation subdivisions of Missouri City, residents experienced heavy rain.

VIDEO: Rain in Missouri City
EMBED More News Videos

Severe weather strikes Sienna Plantation in Missouri City.



George Bush Intercontinental Airport was placed under a ground stop for less than 30 minutes, and flights are experiencing delays averaging 45 minutes. Hobby Airport was minimally impacted, according to an Houston Airport System spokesperson.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weathersevere weathertornadowind damageSealy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
WEATHER
Sunshine returns along with lower humidity
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Sugar Land WeatherCam
Damage in Brazoria and Galveston counties caused by tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
EWW! Man caught urinating into vehicle in City Centre
Officials end Silver Alert for missing Houston woman
2 persons of interest in custody related to shooting near Alvin
Couple drives 10 miles with unconscious man on trunk
Business owner upset over fence built by church
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
Show More
Osteen family criticized for doing 'Hook Em Horns' sign
FBI raids home in Hedwig Village
EXCLUSIVE: Man convicted of shooting cop apologizes
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
More Photos