WEATHER

Pilots trapped after severe storm rips apart hangar near Hobby Airport in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston firefighters are responding to reports of pilots trapped inside a collapsed hangar near Hobby Airport.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in southeast Houston, where firefighters responded to a building collapse near Hobby Airport.

This is happening on West Monroe Road at Scranton Street, where we are hearing reports of several pilots trapped inside a hangar destroyed during a severe storm.

New video from our Eyewitness News crew shows part of the hangar collapsed on top of a plane, and debris scattered nearby.

The situation began just after midnight as a fast-moving thunderstorm was pushing through southeast Houston.

ABC13 meteorologist Tim Heller says winds reached speeds of 60 miles per hour during the height of the storm.

Houston Fire Department officials said they have no reports of injuries.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercollapsehobby airportstorm damagewind damageHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storms pushing through the Houston area
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
2018 hurricane season forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
Show More
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Prosecutors: Teen sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder
Suspected YouTube headquarters shooter identified
Historic Houston neighborhood in crater-filled construction limbo
More News
Top Video
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
More Video