Hangar at Hobby Airport collapsed. Units are on scene checking for anyone inside. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 4, 2018

We're following breaking news in southeast Houston, where firefighters responded to a building collapse near Hobby Airport.This is happening on West Monroe Road at Scranton Street, where we are hearing reports of several pilots trapped inside a hangar destroyed during a severe storm.New video from our Eyewitness News crew shows part of the hangar collapsed on top of a plane, and debris scattered nearby.The situation began just after midnight as a fast-moving thunderstorm was pushing through southeast Houston.ABC13 meteorologist Tim Heller says winds reached speeds of 60 miles per hour during the height of the storm.Houston Fire Department officials said they have no reports of injuries.