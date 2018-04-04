WEATHER

Strong winds tear apart hangar, cause collapse near Hobby Airport in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Damage seen during the daylight of hangar near Hobby Airport (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Strong winds took down a large hangar at Hobby Airport overnight when severe storms rolled through southeast Houston.


No one was inside the hangar when it happened. No one was hurt.
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a hangar collapsed after strong winds hit it during the storms overnight.


According to HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson, police received a call a little after midnight to assist the fire department at the hanger owned by Jet Aviation.

The private plane hangar is located on West Monroe Road at Scranton Street.

According to meteorologist Travis Herzog, there were wind gusts of 60 miles per hour at Hobby.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains how a microburst at Hobby Airport led to the collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorlogist Travis Herzog explains that a microburst hit Hobby Airport causing the damage left behind Wednesday morning.



A total of eight planes were damaged: four inside the hangar and four outside. Bill Begley, the public information officer at Hobby Airport, says there's millions of dollars in damage.


Hobby Airport is now working with Jet Aviation to make sure all the debris is removed from the nearest runway, which is also used by commercial planes.
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is on the scene where a private plane hangar has been destroyed.



Currently, there are no flight delays.


Some flights that are scheduled to take off in that area will be moved to the west side of the airport.

"There's only so much you can prepare for," said Bill Begley, public information officer for Hobby Airport. "We lease this area out to companies and they build the facilities so we're trying to support them and trying to recover what's happening here. Mother Nature can be pretty strong."

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercollapsehobby airportstorm damagewind damageHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Strong thunderstorms rattle Houston area, bring cool breeze
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
More Weather
Top Stories
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
Show More
This suspect sketch is real - believe it or not
Baby found alone hours after car was stolen with him inside
Boy rescued from sewer recalls 12-hour ordeal
'Bittersweet': Fans react to last episode of 'Fixer Upper'
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
More News
Top Video
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
Baby found alone hours after car was stolen with him inside
Boy rescued from sewer recalls 12-hour ordeal
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
More Video