Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in southwestern Louisiana just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer traveled into Louisiana to track the storm and encountered high-water and blocked roads over Highway 82 near Cameron. She was unable to make it into Cameron because of the flooded roads.The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Cindy's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (64 kph) with continued weakening expected over the next two days.Already, the storm has been blamed for one death Wednesday: A 10-year-old boy from the St. Louis area was killed on an Alabama beach when he was struck by a log that washed ashore.It was the first known fatality from Cindy. Otherwise, the storm was blamed for widespread coastal highway flooding, rough seas and scattered reports of power outages and building damage caused by high winds. There were numerous reports of waterspouts and short-lived tornadoes spawned by the storm.National Weather Service forecasters estimated the storm had dumped anywhere from 2 to 10 inches of rain on various spots along the Gulf Coast from southern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle as of Wednesday. And more rain was on the way.In Lake Charles, some men were having a little fun with the flood waters when they kayaked down the road.Alek Krautmann of the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana, said Thursday's pattern would likely be much like Wednesday's: Bands of intermittent, sometimes heavy rain spinning onto the coast.Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency, like his Alabama counterpart a day earlier. He was among authorities stressing that the storm's danger wasn't limited to the coast.