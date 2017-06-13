Even though the summer season hasn't officially arrived, the Texas heat is here to stay. With all the fun in the sun comes potential dangers.Heat exposure is a common cause of illnesses and sometimes even death, especially during heat waves. However, these problems are preventable with a few tips from the C-D-C. To beat the heat:-Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and stay indoors when possible.-Stay hydrated. Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, especially if you are exercising.-Stay informed. Keep track of ABC13 weather forecast and be aware of symptoms like fatigue, nausea, cramps, and dizziness.Kids, the elderly, outdoor workers, and those with disabilities are the highest risk for heat related illnesses.