WEATHER

Keep safe in Houston heat with these tips

EMBED </>More Videos

How to stay safe in summer heat (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even though the summer season hasn't officially arrived, the Texas heat is here to stay. With all the fun in the sun comes potential dangers.

Heat exposure is a common cause of illnesses and sometimes even death, especially during heat waves. However, these problems are preventable with a few tips from the C-D-C. To beat the heat:

-Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and stay indoors when possible.

-Stay hydrated. Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, especially if you are exercising.

-Stay informed. Keep track of ABC13 weather forecast and be aware of symptoms like fatigue, nausea, cramps, and dizziness.

Kids, the elderly, outdoor workers, and those with disabilities are the highest risk for heat related illnesses.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Finally feeling more like June
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
Broad area of low pressure expected to form near the Yucatan later this week
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-GF shares story
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
LIVE: Firefighters battling massive fire in London
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
Teen arrested, linked to murder of mom and child
New toll road system causing conflict
Show More
Police arrest suspect after chase through north Houston
Fundraiser held for family of slain security guard
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
Texans to start training camp on July 26
CITYCENTRE developer has eyes set on Fifth Ward
More News
Top Video
Galveston to improve bathrooms along seawall
New toll road system causing conflict
Texans to start training camp on July 26
Man found dead near elementary school in Houston
More Video