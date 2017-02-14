  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over storm damage in Missouri City
WEATHER

How to drive in dense fog

EMBED </>More News Videos

Follow these helpful tips from AccuWeather before driving into dense fog. (AccuWeather)

Driving in dense fog can be dangerous. Luckily, AccuWeather has helpful tips on how to keep safe when driving through fog.

Slow down and keep a safe distance from other cars, AccuWeather suggests. To help reduce glare, turn on your wipers and defrosters, use only low beam headlamps, and if you have fog lights, use them.

Follow the right-side line of the road to guide you when visibility is low, AccuWeather suggests. If you need to stop, pull off the road a safe distance and use your hazard lights.
Related Topics:
weatherfogdrivingwinteraccuweather
Load Comments
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over storm damage
Conditions improve after morning's severe weather
You'll need an umbrella for Valentine's Day
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
More Weather
Top Stories
HS senior killed in traffic wreck during severe storms
WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over storm damage
2017 Mile of Meat on Valentine's Day
Conditions improve after morning's severe weather
Demi Lovato will replace Meghan Trainor at the rodeo
Harris County inmate found hanging by bed sheet in jail
Former coach gets 60 days in jail for sex with student
Show More
Children safely evacuated after fire breaks out at day care
List of airport updates and shelters-in-place
Man sues Uber after app glitch revealed he was cheating
Funeral home offers drive-thru service
Procession held for fallen Harris County deputy
More News
Top Video
WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over storm damage
Oscars red carpet showcases actresses' maternity style, baby bumps
Alvin woman wants to help pay for her ex's funeral
Man sues Uber after app glitch revealed he was cheating
More Video