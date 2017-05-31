ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

How to build a hurricane preparedness kit

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The beginning of Atlantic hurricane season is just a few weeks away, so the time is now to make sure your hurricane kit is fully stocked.

A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:

  • Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medications
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
  • Pet food, leashes, crates, medications


For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.

SEE ALSO: What will the 2017 hurricane season bring?
EMBED More News Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller takes a look at the hurricane forecast for 2017.

