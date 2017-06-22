WEATHER

How Galveston prepared to weather TS Cindy

Storm preparations underway in Galveston for Tropical Storm Cindy, Tracy Clemons reports.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the pending threat of Tropical Storm Cindy, officials in Galveston are making preparations across the city.

"We are securing facilities, topping off vehicles, removing lifeguard stands from the beach," City Manager Brian Maxwell said. "The usual stuff we do in preparation for stuff like this."

Late Wednesday, residents were enjoying the beach.

"It's really a waiting game," a beachgoer added.

