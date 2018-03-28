HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Emergency responders aren't taking any chances ahead of severe storms predicted Wednesday that could bring street flooding.
That's why the Houston Fire Department has put extra high water rescue vehicles at several stations around the city.
That includes Station 5 at Hammerly and Bingle in northwest Houston.
The department has already deployed an extra rescue vehicle at Station 37 on Stella Link Road.
Station 57 on Memorial Drive and Station 58 on Fulton Street have permanent vehicles ready to go wherever they're needed.
Officials have also been preparing for the storm threat by reducing the daily level at Lake Houston from 42.5 feet to 40 feet.
According to a release, Houston City Council Member Dave Martin held a meeting with Mayor Sylvester Turner about lowering the water level.
Council Member Martin confirmed that all gates at Lake Houston are open and the level of Lake Houston is anticipated to reach the desired 40 foot mark by Wednesday evening.
The water is going down the San Jacinto River and into the Houston Ship Channel.
All that water rushing through the spillway runs down the San Jacinto River (in some parts that are usually dry) and empties out into the ship channel. #weatherpreps #abc13 https://t.co/EidThgzVAt pic.twitter.com/pBViJXlCtx— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 28, 2018
Harris County officials also announced that they will be requesting authorization for permission to start cleaning out the West Fork of the San Jacinto River from IH-59 to Lake Houston Parkway.
Authorities are looking into the best way for storm water to flow. The county is spending $100,000 on that study.
Follow Courtney on Twitter and Facebook.