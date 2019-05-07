Society

Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of predicted storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coastal Water Authority and Houston Public Works is lowering Lake Houston in preparation for heavy rain. All four gates on the dam are open, with the goal of lowering the water level by about a foot before the rain comes in.

The city says Lake Houston is currently at 42.45 feet and still receiving water from weekend storms. They say the lake has a normal pool elevation of 42.5 feet.

Property owners are urged to secure possessions along the shoreline.

The city of Rosenberg said the Becerra and Brazos parks will close Tuesday in anticipation of rising water from the Brazos River.

The parks will remain closed until further notice.

