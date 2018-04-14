WEATHER

Storms bring hail and structure damages to Houston area

Storm damages buildings on Lamar University campus in Beaumont (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A severe storm that hit southeast Texas caused damage to some buildings at Lamar University in Beaumont.

The on-campus police station and post office suffered roof damage and one vehicle was flipped on its side.

It doesn't appear that any of the dorms suffered damage. There are no reports of injuries

Some residents in the southwestern Friendswood and northeast area woke up to the pea size hail storm.

Residents were greeted by a morning hail storm



In other areas like Sugar Land, residents also received a greeting by the hail storm brought in by the storms.

