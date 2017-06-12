WEATHER

Gulf satellite image

MORE: Atlantic satellite | Gulf of Mexico satellite | Atlantic water vapor | Gulf of Mexico water vapor | Atlantic water temp | Gulf of Mexico water temp


Animate this map
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane
Load Comments
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Watch includes Houston areas
Hot in Houston today, tropical rains possible starting Wednesday
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
Atlantic wind shear
Gulf wind shear
More Weather
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Watch includes Houston areas
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
The history of naming hurricanes
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run
Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car
Underbelly makes big menu change to seafood
Show More
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
Purse-snatching thief targets woman at car wash
Family prepares vigil for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death
Cattle stolen from ranch in the middle of the night
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos