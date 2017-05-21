Funnel cloud and storm damage spotted near Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --A funnel cloud was spotted Sunday afternoon in Katy as severe storms moved through the area. The funnel cloud touched down near Firethorne around 3:00 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.
NW side of Firethorne. No other reports of storm-related damage. #HouWx pic.twitter.com/FXf22TGnIT— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 21, 2017
Several eyewitnesses captured the cloud near Seven Lakes High School.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office also spotted the funnel cloud near FM 1463 and Spring Green.
Funnel cloud between Fulshear and Katy. FM 1463/Spring Green area. @NWSHouston #HouWx pic.twitter.com/Oal3EWGvf5— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 21, 2017
Stay informed by downloading the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff