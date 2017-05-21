WEATHER

Funnel cloud and storm damage spotted near Katy

A funnel cloud was spotted in Katy on Sunday. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A funnel cloud was spotted Sunday afternoon in Katy as severe storms moved through the area. The funnel cloud touched down near Firethorne around 3:00 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.


Several eyewitnesses captured the cloud near Seven Lakes High School.



The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office also spotted the funnel cloud near FM 1463 and Spring Green.


