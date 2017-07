A pair of humpback whales, one of them a calf, was spotted off the California coast in a breathtaking video from over the weekend.The footage, taken off the coast of Newport Beach on July 2, is so close, you can hear the whales moving through the water. Mark Girardeau shared the footage from aboard Newport Coastal Adventure."This is a very rare sight around here and without aerial cameras to film them, we wouldn't be able to view this," Girardeau wrote.The whale-watcher said in another post that he believed they were a mother and baby whale.