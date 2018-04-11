Check your vent pipes: Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters issue warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire in Deer Park. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
Deer Park firefighters have a warning after a load of laundry caused a house fire Sunday night.

They were called to the home in the 4800 block of South Meadow Dr. around 10:34 p.m.

The homeowner, Randy Davis, says the couple had just thrown in a last load of towels to dry and they went to bed.

Davis said he was alerted by the smoke alarms and found his house filled with smoke.

He found flames shooting up about three feet from the dryer in the laundry room.

"We tried taking water to it, pots of water. It went out and then came back," he said.

Phillip Arroyo, with the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Dept., told Eyewitness News there was a lint blockage, not in the screen but in the exhaust pipe.

Arroyo says the heat from the dryer was backed up and the lint acted like kindling, igniting a spark.

The fire department says this is a reminder to regularly clean out the vent pipe attached to drying machines.

Davis says he will be adding a fire extinguisher to his laundry room.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehomeDeer Park
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Supervisor murdered by robbery suspects at home construction site
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
Show More
15-year-old girl reported missing in Harris County
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
More News