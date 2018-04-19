25 years later: A look back of siege in Waco, from the raid to its legacy

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
Twenty-five years ago, just off a country road outside of Waco, Texas, a tense standoff embroiled the nation.

On one side, within the walls of a compound, were members of the Branch Davidian religious sect, led by David Koresh. On the other side, backed by federal support and firepower, were various members of the FBI and U.S. Marshals.

What started as a warrant service on the compound quickly devolved into a 51-day standoff, one that was captured live on national television. The fiery end result burns in the memories of those who were up close for the whole ordeal.

In 2018, Eyewitness News looked back to that time and explored the impact of the Branch Davidian siege in the two-and-a-half-decades since the compound burned to the ground.

PART 1 - THE RAID

EMBED More News Videos

25 years later of the 51-day siege near Waco.



Februray 2018 marked a somber anniversary in American and Texas history. Twenty-five years ago, federal agents attempted to serve warrants at the Mount Carmel Center near Waco.

That raid, at what is more commonly known as the Branch Davidian Compound, turned into a deadly shootout and set in motion a 51-day siege between followers of Koresh and federal agents.
EXPLORE: Tap here for an in-depth exploration of the Waco Seige

PART 2 - THE AFTERMATH

EMBED More News Videos

25 years later: Waco siege connected to mistrust in government



As the Branch Davidian Compound lay in ruin, questions arose over the federal government's handling of the siege.

"Did the government make mistakes? Sure," said Parnell McNamara, sheriff in McLennan County, Texas.

A lifelong lawman, he was deputy U.S. Marshall the day the ATF raided the Branch Davidian compound east of town. He was there when the gunfire erupted and the siege began. He defends the actions that day, defends his government, but admits a lot of lessons were learned.

PART 3 - THE LEGACY
EMBED More News Videos

Twenty-five years ago, just off a country road outside of Waco, Texas, a tense standoff embroiled the nation.



"I used to joke and shrug it off sort of thing when they'd call us a cult. I said cult is just short for culture. We've got it. Some others don't," said Clive Doyle, a former Branch Davidian.

Doyle lived in the compound at Mt. Carmel Center when ATF agents tried to serve warrants, sparking a shootout, and he was there when it ended it flames.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsstandoffshootinghistoryWaco
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Man in custody after reportedly shooting brother
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Grandma suspected of killing 2 and stealing identity captured in Texas
Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Houston Texans release 2018 season schedule
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Barbara Bush's scrapbooks give insight to family's legacy
Show More
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
More News