GREENWOOD, Indiana --A pastor is willing to forgive those who vandalized his church.
Vandals spray painted graffiti all over the building. Once they realized it was a church, they wrote an apology, also in spray paint, on a wall.
"We love them and, as a church, we'd love to have them come back and do the right thing. We would take them into our youth group," Pastor Mark Petty of Woodside Community Church said to WISH-TV.
The pastor says he is in the process of converting the building into a youth center.
Petty says nothing was stolen, not even his new printer, DVD player or computer.
Besides the graffiti, the vandals unloaded a fire extinguisher in his office.
So far, police have not made any arrests.