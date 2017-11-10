Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion in downtown Houston where two workers have been injured.The situation is unfolding at the Whitehall hotel in the 1700 block of Smith.Three contractors were in an electrical room when the blast happened. One suffered significant injuries, according Deputy Chief Blake White with the Houston Fire Department. A second worker suffered hand injuries and the third was uninjured.The workers were reportedly changing out a circuit breaker when the blast happened.Power to the hotel has been cut off.Smith and Pease streets are blocked off in the area.