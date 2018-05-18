President Donald Trump has ordered that U.S. flags fly at half-staff as a mark of "solemn respect" for those affected by theFlags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 22. The order applies to the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations and vessels, as well as at U.S. embassies, consular offices and other facilities abroad. The flag atop the White House was immediately lowered on Friday.Texas authorities say 10 people, mostly students, were killed Friday when a 17-year-old student carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at a Houston-area high school.Ten other people were wounded at the school in Santa Fe.