TRAVEL

United Airlines: Pilot taken off San Francisco-bound flight

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

AUSTIN --
United Airlines says it's investigating after a pilot was removed from a San Francisco-bound flight before it left Austin, Texas.

United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart confirmed the pilot wasn't in uniform when she boarded the plane Friday. He says another pilot was brought in and the flight was delayed about two hours.

Hobart also confirmed the pilot was the woman shown in videos posted on social media talking to passengers over the intercom. Some people tweeted they were passengers on the flight and that the woman seemed unstable, talking about a divorce, the election and other issues.
RELATED: United Airlines launches first flight to Cuba from Houston

Hobart says he didn't immediately have details about the incident, including why the pilot was allowed on the plane in plain clothes or if anyone thought something was amiss before she boarded. He says the company will discuss the incident with the pilot.

United Airlines released this statement:

United airlines statement about the pilot being removed from flight 455. We hold our employees to the highest standards and have replaced this pilot with a new one to operate the flight, which has since departed Austin. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.
Related Topics:
travelUnited AirlinesAustin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Thanksgiving-like lines expected at Houston airports
Super Bowl guests have harrowing Airbnb experience
High rollers bringing private jets to Super Bowl 51
More Travel
Top Stories
'My Fit Foods' announces the closure of all their stores
Evacuation order issued after California dam predicted to fail
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
SWAT called to apartments near shooting
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise
Show More
Dangerous wildfires break out in Oklahoma
Third Ward fruit stand owner looks to expand
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
TSU employees accused of stealing money
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
PHOTOS: Runners strip down in the Cupid Undie Run
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
More Photos