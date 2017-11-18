TRAVEL

United Airlines having passengers bid on getting bumped

You can now tell United Airlines how much money you're willing to accept if they bump you from your flight.

It's been several months since the so-called "bump gate" incident. Doctor David Dao refused to give up his seat on a packed flight and officers dragged him off the plane. United received a lot of backlash for the incident.

Now, when you check in, you can enter the dollar amount you'd be would be willing to accept should the flight be overbooked. The flight crew would then select the passenger who entered the lowest bid.

After "bump gate," United raised its compensation for bumped passengers up to $10,000.
