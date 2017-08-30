Bush Airport will be resuming limited flight operations today at 4 p.m. Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/VQDzKRy7gW — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 30, 2017

Hobby Airport will be resuming limited flight operations today at 4 p.m. Here's everything you'll need to know: https://t.co/8OlG7gwxCc — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 30, 2017

George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport will both resume limited flight operations today, beginning at 4 p.m.Travelers are cautioned to check with their air carrier before going to either airport.If you're traveling out of Hobby, be advised that the bigger air carriers are expected to begin service on Saturday. Southwest announced it will begin flights on Saturday on Twitter.Houston Airport Systems said there was damage and significant water to HAS facilities or EcoPark, but check if you plan to use other satellite parking lots.Also, plan your route to the airport before you leave to make sure it is safe to drive.Both of Houston's airports have been closed due to weather conditions and flooding since Sunday.