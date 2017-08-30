TRAVEL

IAH and Hobby airports to reopen with limited service today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport will both resume limited flight operations today, beginning at 4 p.m.



Travelers are cautioned to check with their air carrier before going to either airport.

If you're traveling out of Hobby, be advised that the bigger air carriers are expected to begin service on Saturday. Southwest announced it will begin flights on Saturday on Twitter.

Houston Airport Systems said there was damage and significant water to HAS facilities or EcoPark, but check if you plan to use other satellite parking lots.

Also, plan your route to the airport before you leave to make sure it is safe to drive.


Both of Houston's airports have been closed due to weather conditions and flooding since Sunday.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
travelbush intercontinental airporthobby airportairport newshurricane harveyhurricaneHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Carnival Cruise Line makes new plans due to Hurricane Harvey
700+ flights canceled at Houston airports this weekend
20,000 cruise ship passengers stranded in Gulf
Travel warning issued for Mexico over violent crime
More Travel
Top Stories
LIVE: Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding
Tempers flare as floodwater invades nursing home
Bodies of family recovered from van swept away in flood
2 flood victims found dead in Fort Bend County
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Texans-Cowboys preseason game canceled
MISSING PERSONS: Help to reunite missing loved ones
Check out Houston freeway conditions post-Harvey
Help support Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Show More
List of shelters around Houston area
Shivering girl, 3, found clinging to drowned mom
Drone video shows aftermath of flooding in Richmond
More News
Photos
12 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: Confederate statue protests downtown
More Photos