Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes giant step forward

The 240-mile line would take riders from Houston to Dallas in just 90 minutes. (KTRK)

The Texas Bullet Train moves one giant step forward with the hiring of a firm to work on the project's design and engineering. Texas Central, developer of the high-speed train project, has forged an agreement with Fluor Enterprises Inc., based in Irving.

Fluor Enterprises is the primary operating subsidiary of Fluor Corporation and The Lane Construction Corporation. Fluor and Lane would be the preferred design-builder of the Houston-to-North-Texas line after development phase and financial close.

Texas Central, Fluor, and Lane will work together on refining and updating the project's construction planning and sequencing, scheduling and cost estimates, procurement, and other design and engineering activities related to the civil infrastructure.

