EDINBURG, Texas (KTRK) --We're following breaking news in Edinburg, Texas, where several undocumented immigrants have been found inside a trailer.
Edinburg police told Eyewitness News the trailer was "full of people," but was unable to give us an exact number.
We do not know the condition of the people who were found inside the vehicle.
Today's discovery comes less than a month after more than 30 people were found inside a trailer in San Antonio.
Ten people died after being smuggled into the country in that case from heat exhaustion.
The driver in that case, James Matthew Bradley, 60, is now facing federal smuggling charges.
