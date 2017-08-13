Trailer 'full of people' found in Edinburg, Texas, police say

(Twitter/@KRGV_Lauren)

EDINBURG, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in Edinburg, Texas, where several undocumented immigrants have been found inside a trailer.

Edinburg police told Eyewitness News the trailer was "full of people," but was unable to give us an exact number.

We do not know the condition of the people who were found inside the vehicle.

Immigration officials and other law enforcement are at the scene in Edinburg.



Today's discovery comes less than a month after more than 30 people were found inside a trailer in San Antonio.

Ten people died after being smuggled into the country in that case from heat exhaustion.

The driver in that case, James Matthew Bradley, 60, is now facing federal smuggling charges.

Driver charged in human smuggling case says he had 'no idea' what was in truck
Driver says he was "unaware" of immigrants inside trailer, Kevin Quinn reports.

Survivor in human smuggling case says people cried, asked for water
The driver in the deadly human smuggling case said he had no idea what was in the truck.

What the driver claimed happened in the immigrant smuggling attempt gone wrong

Gov. Abbott speaks out after San Antonio case
Gov. Abbott responds to controversy over Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's claim that sanctuary cities contributed to the San Antonio case.

