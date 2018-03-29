Today, you get the chance to weigh in on a long range transportation plan through the year 2045.The Houston-Galveston Area Council is hosting a meeting tonight at the Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.The 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) prioritizes projects in the eight-county Houston region.Transportation projects seeking federal dollars must be included in the plan in order to get funding.You can share the traffic concerns affecting your neighborhood in the meeting.