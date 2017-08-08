WATCH: METRO bus stuck as bayou overflows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2285706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Water spills out of White Oak Bayou and onto streets

A METRO bus is one of the vehicular casualties of the flooding that has plagued low-lying areas of Houston this morning.SkyEye13 flew over the Katy Freeway-North Freeway interchange that sits adjacent to White Oak Bayou.Torrential rainfall caused the bayou to overflow from its banks and onto nearby roadways, mainly the intersection of White Oak Drive and Houston Avenue.In the same area, SkyEye13 captured a METRO bus stuck in standing water and a heavy-duty tow truck attempting to pull it on a freeway connector ramp.It is not known whether any passengers were on board.Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of the severe weather and major traffic disruptions.