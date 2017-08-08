FLOODING

WATCH: METRO bus stuck as bayou overflows

EMBED </>More Videos

METRO bus stuck in standing water as White Oak Bayou overflows (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A METRO bus is one of the vehicular casualties of the flooding that has plagued low-lying areas of Houston this morning.

SkyEye13 flew over the Katy Freeway-North Freeway interchange that sits adjacent to White Oak Bayou.

Torrential rainfall caused the bayou to overflow from its banks and onto nearby roadways, mainly the intersection of White Oak Drive and Houston Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Water spills out of White Oak Bayou and onto streets



In the same area, SkyEye13 captured a METRO bus stuck in standing water and a heavy-duty tow truck attempting to pull it on a freeway connector ramp.

It is not known whether any passengers were on board.

Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of the severe weather and major traffic disruptions.
Live traffic map
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficmetrofloodinghouston floodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLOODING
WATCH LIVE: Skyeye 13 over Houston high water spots
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
DELAY: HCC classes on hold until 10 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: S. Mayde Creek over its banks
More flooding
TRAFFIC
WATCH LIVE: Skyeye 13 over Houston high water spots
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Road damage causing delays on SH 225 at Center
High water on East Loop NB near I-10 East exit
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Skyeye 13 over Houston high water spots
High water locations on Houston-area roads
PHOTOS: Flood waters block roads, strand drivers
Harris County under Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
WATCH LIVE: S. Mayde Creek over its banks
DELAY: HCC classes on hold until 10 a.m.
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
Show More
Deputies: 11 pounds of pot found inside Conroe home
Family remembers father who gave his life for daughter
Fight isn't over in child support case for kid that isn't his
Football star, 2 others charged in double murder
Body found in search for missing teen on Brazos River
More News
Top Video
WATCH LIVE: Skyeye 13 over Houston high water spots
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
Harris County under Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.
Deputies: 11 pounds of pot found inside Conroe home
More Video