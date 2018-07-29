CONSTRUCTION

TxDOT: Connector ramp from Gulf Freeway to I-69 northbound is now open, southbound connector to close soon for reconstruction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The direct connector ramp from the Gulf Freeway to I-69 northbound is now open, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The last several months likely left you both cheering and jeering the construction projects along the Gulf Freeway.

THE GOOD NEWS


The Gulf Freeway connector to I-69 northbound through downtown Houston was scheduled to open in August, along with the at-grade exit to St. Joseph Parkway and Pease Street.
THE BAD NEWS

The I-45 connector to I-69 southbound is slated for demolition and reconstruction. It is scheduled to close in October and re-open in March.

TxDOT is hoping the result is a less congested interchange through downtown. In fact, the direct connectors are going to start farther back to give drivers more time to make decisions, and exit to the right to help with traffic flow.

For those of you frequently at the UH campus, part of this project is also a new entrance ramp onto the highway from Cullen Boulevard.

