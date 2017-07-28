TRAFFIC

Charter bus fire in Katy Freeway HOV lane near Fry Road snarls traffic

Bus from Houston to Monterrey catches fire, no injuries (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A charter bus caught fire in the HOV lane of the Katy Freeway, sending passengers scrambling for safety.

The fire broke out at about 7 a.m., spewing thick black smoke into the sky near Fry Road.

The bus was headed to Monterrey, Mexico, when a rear tire locked up, causing a fire, according to Captain Terry Thurman with Harris County Toll Road Authority's Incident Management.



There were about 35 passengers on board at the time. Thurman said everyone got off the bus safely and no injuries have been reported.


Rush hour traffic was snarled in the area.

Live traffic map
