TRAFFIC

Bridge damage causing delays on Hwy 59 northbound at 610 North Loop

Raw video from SkyEye shows the scene of a major crash on the Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Bridge damage on Highway 59 is causing major delays this morning.

SkyEye was over the scene on the Eastex Freeway northbound at 610 North Loop, where a large truck has apparently struck a bridge.

Highway 59 northbound and North Loop eastbound are closed as investigators try to reconstruct the crash.

There are large chunks of concrete on the ground, and a large piece of metal has crashed through the windshield of a vehicle at the scene.

The initial indication is the hydraulic lift on the dump truck may have malfunctioned or had some sort of issue, causing it to hit the ramp.

The large metal piece that impaled the vehicle windshield could be the smoke stack from that dump truck, but that is only speculation as of this point.

We do not know if there are any injuries.


Katherine Whaley says you can use Cavalcade as an alternate or take I-45 to get around this mess.

