TRAFFIC
I-10 shut down at Freeport Boulevard due to vehicle fire
KTRK
(Houston TranStar)
KTRK
Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:24PM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 at Freeport Boulevard.
Live traffic map
traffic
Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
