TRAFFIC

No repairs needed after 18-wheeler load slams into bridge on I-10 Katy Fwy inbound

18-wheeler loses load on I-10 Katy Fwy causing major traffic delays on Houston's west side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three right lanes are now open on the Katy Freeway eastbound at Houston Avenue after a heavy truck accident.

An 18-wheeler lost its shipping container when it slammed into the Houston Avenue Bridge.

The container fell off the truck and caused an accident with two cars.

At one point all inbound lanes were closed. TxDOT reopened the lanes just after 10 a.m.

TxDOT finished examining the bridge and found that no repairs were needed.

One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 that the big rig driver's container was too high. The driver has been cited.
