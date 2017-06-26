Three right lanes are now open on the Katy Freeway eastbound at Houston Avenue after a heavy truck accident.An 18-wheeler lost its shipping container when it slammed into the Houston Avenue Bridge.The container fell off the truck and caused an accident with two cars.At one point all inbound lanes were closed. TxDOT reopened the lanes just after 10 a.m.TxDOT finished examining the bridge and found that no repairs were needed.One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The Houston Police Department told ABC13 that the big rig driver's container was too high. The driver has been cited.