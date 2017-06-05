All lanes of Highway 288 have reopened after a 18-wheeler crash that caused a fuel spill, but FM 2004 remains closed.The accident happened Sunday night at 9:30.Officials said the tanker truck driver was exiting Highway 288 to FM 2004.The driver was turning left to go on FM 2004 and was going too fast, causing the tanker to turn on its side. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said.We're told that the tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of diesel in four compartments, but only about 250 gallons of diesel and gas leaked.Hazmat crews from surrounding areas, including Houston, were called to assist.Crews are currently hot tapping the tanker, meaning they are taking the fuel out of it and putting it into another truck.