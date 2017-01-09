TRAFFIC

How to get to Super Bowl LIVE

Trucks make their way out of Houston on Interstate 10, Monday, Jan. 14, 2008, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
"Where do I exit?" Here are your fastest ways to drive to the Super Bowl fan events in downtown Houston:


From Katy/Memorial/Spring Branch: take I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound, exit Smith

From Baytown/Channelview: take I-10 westbound, exit Providence to Fannin

From Hobby Airport/Clear Lake/Galveston/Friendswood: take I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound to Pease Exit ("Downtown Destinations")

From Woodlands/Spring/Greenspoint: take I-45 North Freeway southbound to McKinney Exit

Bush Intercontinental Airport/Kingwood/Humble: take I-69 (aka US-59) southbound to Jackson Street Exit

From Pearland/Sugar Land/West University: take I-69 (aka US-59) / SH-288 northbound to West Gray Street Exit (Polk Street Exit will be open, but traffic will not be allowed to turn left)

From Galleria, Uptown District: take 610 West Loop northbound to I-69 (aka US-59) northbound. Exit West Gray Street (Polk Street Exit will be open, but traffic will not be allowed to turn left)

The following streets will be closed from January 26 until February 6, for Super Bowl LIVE:
Polk Street between Austin Street and LaBranch Street
Dallas Street between Austin Street and LaBranch Street

LaBranch Street between Walker and Bell Street

Additionally, streets bordering Discovery Green will also be closed:
Avenida de las Americas
Lamar Street
McKinney Street
