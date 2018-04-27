HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Headed out this weekend? No worries, plan ahead for this weekend's road closures.
I-10 East
There will be a total closure on I-10 East westbound from Sheldon to Beltway 8 east starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
I-45 Gulf
All northbound lanes from 610 South Loop to Woodridge will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
US-290
All eastbound lanes from Pinemont to 43rd Street will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.
Westpark Tollway
All westbound lanes from Chimney Rock to FM 1464 at Barker Clodine, and the westbound entrance ramps will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m.
Allen Parkway
All eastbound and westbound lanes from Bagby to Taft will be closed for the Bikes on Bayou festival starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday.
Hardy Toll Road
All southbound lanes will be closed along the westbound Bush Airport connector for the Memorial Hermann Ironman North American championship starting at 3 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m.
Also, if you are hitting the road, watch for cyclists during the BP MS 150 this weekend.
There are three Saturday morning start points on the ride to Austin. Cyclists will spend the night on Saturday night in La Grange.
- Energy Corridor Park Row riders start at 6:45 a.m.
- Rhodes Stadium riders start at 6:45 a.m.
- Waller Stadium riders start at 8:00 a.m.