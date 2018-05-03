TRAFFIC

Bridge to be closed for months and could make Houston traffic even worse

Long-term closure of the Eastex Freeway southbound bridge over the San Jacinto River is coming this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
TxDOT started work on the Eastex Freeway southbound bridge over the San Jacinto River to repair damages from Hurricane Harvey.

During this time, TxDOT has shut down the bridge, which results in the northbound and southbound traffic sharing the northbound bridge.

A lot of people are fearing the five-month closure will have a major impact on traffic and business, including Marcia Adkins who has worked as a hairstylist in Kingwood for 24 years.
"We have a lot of clients that work downtown, and that rush in for haircuts. So, it's going to be tough and I'm not looking forward to it."

TxDOT has also scheduled closures along part of the frontage road and HOV. The target completion date is August 12.

