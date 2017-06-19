TRAFFIC

Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'

EMBED </>More Videos

Someone in Long Island used a highway sign to take a jab at Hillary Clinton. (KTRK)

LONG ISLAND, New York (KTRK) --
Someone in Long Island used a highway sign to take a jab at Hillary Clinton.

The sign was supposed to say Crooked Hill Road on Sagtikos Parkway, which is east of New York City, but someone apparently added three letters to spell "Crooked Hillary."

That's the term President Donald Trump used against Clinton during his campaign.

A local resident snapped the photo on Wednesday morning.

Transportation officials later removed the sign and reminded everyone that defacing traffic signs is illegal.

In Houston on May 30, hackers hit a digital construction sign with anti-Trump messages.

The sign had a vulgar reference to the president and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it also said to impeach Trump. We were only able to show you one of the signs.

When Eyewitness News called the sign's owner, they directed Jeff Ehling to an access panel that was left unlocked. They walked him through shutting off the sign, fading those messages to black.

The sign was supposed to warn drivers of construction work. The company that rented the sign has not been identified.

EMBED More News Videos

We can only show you one of the messages the hackers posted.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
traffichillary clintonhighwaysPresident Donald TrumpNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Hwy 288 SB at CR 64
3 dead in multi-vehicle accident on I-45
Truck driver careens across embankment
Power pole crashes on top of truck in SE Houston
More Traffic
Top Stories
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Tropical system moving into Gulf today, Hurricane Hunters investigate this afternoon
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Hwy 288 SB at CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
Show More
Man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
Family remembers baby killed in arms of his father
3 shot after parking dispute in north Houston
Video shows woman setting fatal fire
More News
Top Video
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
The history of Juneteenth
More Video