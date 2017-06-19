Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2054014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We can only show you one of the messages the hackers posted.

Someone in Long Island used a highway sign to take a jab at Hillary Clinton.The sign was supposed to say Crooked Hill Road on Sagtikos Parkway, which is east of New York City, but someone apparently added three letters to spell "Crooked Hillary."That's the term President Donald Trump used against Clinton during his campaign.A local resident snapped the photo on Wednesday morning.Transportation officials later removed the sign and reminded everyone that defacing traffic signs is illegal.The sign had a vulgar reference to the president and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it also said to impeach Trump. We were only able to show you one of the signs.When Eyewitness News called the sign's owner, they directed Jeff Ehling to an access panel that was left unlocked. They walked him through shutting off the sign, fading those messages to black.The sign was supposed to warn drivers of construction work. The company that rented the sign has not been identified.