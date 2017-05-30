HACKING

Hackers post anti-Trump message on digital sign in Houston

The hackers struck signs along Waugh in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hackers with an anti-Trump message have struck again, this time targeting a Houston construction sign.

A viewer reported these signs on Waugh and Heights Boulevard to Eyewitness News.

The hackers programmed two messages into the sign, one calling for the president's impeachment.

The other message suggestively tied Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We have not been told how long it will take to change the signs back.

RELATED: Hackers tap into California sign to promote Trump for president

A Caltrans sign on the northbound 15 Freeway displaying a pro Donald Trump sign Christmas night, Dec. 25, 2015.

