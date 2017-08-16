A study says Highway 288 in Houston is one of deadliest highways in Texas.The study focused on 78 of the deadliest stretches of highways in the state, which accounted for 1,473 fatalities between 2013 and 2015.Number five on the list is the stretch of highway between downtown and the beltway. Thirty-two people were killed. That's nearly 5.9 fatalities per mile.Number four was Highway 35 in San Antonio. Thirteen people died. Also roughly 5.9 deaths per mile.This highway in the west Texas town of Penwell is the third deadliest stretch of highway. There were 18 fatalities or about six deaths per mile.Number two was Fort Worth's Highway 30, where 14 people died. That's seven fatalities per mile.The deadliest stretch of highway in Texas is highway 69 in Edinburg. Twelve people have died. That's eight deaths per mile.If you want to know the other Houston highways that made the list, check out the Ross Law Group's website at