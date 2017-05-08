Gulf Fwy widening project expands into Galveston County

Did you get caught in the Gulf Freeway construction over the weekend?The major I-45 widening project is making progress south into Galveston County.TxDOT is expanding the freeway from six lanes to eight, between NASA Road 1 and Emmett Lowry Expressway into Texas City.They're starting construction in the middle, near FM 517 and FM 518.It's scheduled to be finished in December 2020.Meantime, roadwork is ongoing in Harris County.Several lanes were closed over the weekend to allow crews to stripe the new portion of the freeway between Scarsdale and Nasa Parkway.A total closure is planned for next weekend for that stretch of freeway.After that closure - the majority of roadwork will be finished, and all five northbound lanes will be open to traffic.