Forget parking - bike around downtown during Super Bowl week

Houston bicyclists rallying for new city bike plan (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston B-Cycle


Houston B-Cycle is a bikeshare program, with dozens of bike rental kiosks, through the greater Houston area. Residents, commuters, and visitors are welcome to utilize the bike network for an economical and ecological transportation method during Super Bowl week. B-Cycle also offers an app that allows you to view the location of all B-stations as well as the number of bikes and docks available at each station.

https://houston.bcycle.com/

BikeHouston Bike Valet


Don't be afraid to bike to all of the Super Bowl fan events! Ride through the Bayou or one of the other trails leading to Super Bowl LIVE, and leave your bike with the bike valet, courtesy of BikeHouston. The valet is located at Super Bowl LIVE on Caroline Street, between Clay and Dalls, and is open during Super Bowl LIVE hours.

https://bikehouston.org/

Pedicabs

Let someone else do the pedaling! Certified pedicabs will be available on the north side of Discovery Green. Pedicabs will travel anywhere in the Central Business District.
