EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1958507" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our crews saw large chunks of concrete and a massive piece of metal that somehow crashed through the windshield of a vehicle

There's a big traffic back up in the downtown Houston area after a deadly crash involving a tire that struck another vehicle.According to reports, a driver going southbound on Pierce Elevated near Houston Avenue lost one of its tires.The tire flew over the middle barricade wall and hit an SUV going northbound.There are big delays on both sides of the highway.Traffic Reporter Katherine Whaley said that all northbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway into downtown are blocked, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 59 and Highway 288.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.