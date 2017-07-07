TRAFFIC

8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

EMBED </>More Videos

Eight ways to avoid road rage (KTRK)

Staying safe on the road is about more than just driving skills and road conditions. Road rage is an all-too-common event, but there are steps you can take to avoid playing a role.

Plan ahead - Give yourself plenty of time on the road

Calm yourself - Listen to music you enjoy, relax your grip

Let them go - Move over if someone is tailgating you

Don't engage - Avoid eye contact with angry drivers and give them space

Be the grownup - Ignore obscene gestures

Practice polite driving - Lay off the horn

It's not you, it's them - Don't take an angry driver's aggression personally

Don't go home - If an aggressive driver follows you, drive to the nearest police station

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficroad ragedriverdrivingcommutingfreeway
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend
Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned 18-wheeler
Truck rollover blamed for pothole on East 610 Loop
Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
More Traffic
Top Stories
Embattled judge suspended after drug abuse allegations
Woman accused of stealing $1 mil from priests
Man accused of pimping out woman cross-country for months
HCC trustee pleads guilty to federal bribery charges
Human skeletal remains found in Riverside home
20 years later: A look back at the 'Versace' murders
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Show More
Man who stopped traffic to propose is off the hook
Father of victim says wheels of justice turn too slowly
36 fugitives arrested in Montgomery Co. sweep
Man proposes in front of girlfriend's dying grandparents
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
More News
Top Video
Houston's Top 10 Tex-Mex Restaurants
AmazonFresh to make grocery shopping easier in Houston
Woman accused of stealing $1 mil from priests
Man accused of pimping out woman cross-country for months
More Video