8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

Plan ahead - Give yourself plenty of time on the road
Calm yourself - Listen to music you enjoy, relax your grip
Let them go - Move over if someone is tailgating you
Don't engage - Avoid eye contact with angry drivers and give them space
Be the grownup - Ignore obscene gestures
Practice polite driving - Lay off the horn
It's not you, it's them - Don't take an angry driver's aggression personally
Don't go home - If an aggressive driver follows you, drive to the nearest police station
